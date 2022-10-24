Muscat: Thousands of Indian families in Oman are ready to celebrate Diwali – the festival of lights in style.

Traditionally celebrated 20 days after the Indian festival of Dussehra, Diwali is a festival that signifies the defeat of evil by the forces of good, and the arrival of the traditional Indian winter harvest season. People celebrate this festival by lighting earthen lamps and distributing sweets.

Several homes and balconies across Oman are decked with strings of lights for the festival of lights, which is on Monday.

Many Indian schools in Oman will remain closed on Monday and Tuesday to allow pupils and parents to make the most of the event.

Even Ruwi High Street was seen bustling with happy shoppers enjoying the festival.

Some jewellers also reported more customers on Dhanteras, which marks the beginning of the Diwali festival and is considered the most auspicious occasion for buying gold.

“This year, we have planned a get together with some local friends to celebrate Diwali,” said Suraj Kumar. “We have decided to go to a nearby temple and offer prayers tomorrow morning.”

Another expat, S Sharma said: “We will celebrate Diwali by lighting diyas and candles in our house. We switch on the fancy lighting and make colourful designs at our doorstep.”

