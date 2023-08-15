Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) has announced the inaugural Dubai Calligraphy Biennale, which is set to commence on October 1, 2023.

This major event underscores the importance of calligraphy as a form of artistic expression and celebrates all its dimensions and its integral role in Arab heritage.

Over 200 artists from both local and international backgrounds will gather to highlight the diverse styles of calligraphy. The Biennale will host 15+ exhibitions in over 20 venues throughout Dubai, showcasing art pieces in over eight languages, ranging from traditional to contemporary styles.

100 sessions and workshop

In addition to the focus on calligraphy, attendees can look forward to a variety of other artistic mediums, including jewellery, product design, public sculptures, textiles, and more. Furthermore, over 100 sessions and workshops will be led by renowned artists, calligraphers, and experts, providing a comprehensive educational experience for all attendees.

Dr Saeed Mubarak bin Kharbash, CEO of the Arts & Literature Sector, stressed the importance of calligraphy as one of the constituent elements of Arab and international culture, and affirmed Dubai Culture's keenness to highlight these arts as tools for expressing the creative stock of culture.

He said: "Calligraphy is a unique art, due to the nature of its geometry, details, and various forms. In recent years, calligraphy has become a visual art type, and Dubai Culture has ensured to embrace this art form by implementing a set of programmes, projects, and forums that celebrate calligraphy and well-known calligraphers, in line with its commitment to support artists and talent in this field.”

Creative platform

Fatma Al Qurashi, Dubai Calligraphy Biennale Project Manager, said that Dubai Culture, through the Dubai Calligraphy Biennale, seeks to offer a new creative platform that enables creatives worldwide to present their works and experiences in calligraphy, adding: "The Dubai Calligraphy Biennale will become a global event that enriches Dubai’s creative scene, thanks to the richness of its programme and art and design exhibitions, accompanied by various artistic activities and workshops, that contribute to enhancing ways of interacting with this art and its aesthetics, in addition to discovering new talent in calligraphy arts.”

Dubai Culture has also announced new partners backing the Dubai Calligraphy Biennale, including significant local cultural institutions, namely: Dubai Expo City, a key element in the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan; the Mohammed bin Rashid Library, the 2022 opened jewel in the crown of literature and archives; Sultan Bin Ali Al Owais Cultural Foundation, an award committee dedicated to recognising Arab writers; DIFC Gate Avenue, which boasts over 300 retail, dining, fashion, global brands, regional designers, and lifestyle concepts; Boccara Gallery, which works to unite collectors with their ideal artworks; and AWC Art World Creations, a creative platform specialising in digital art and online exhibitions.

