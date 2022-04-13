DUBAI - Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Youth, Monday, witnessed the launch of an e-book telling the story of the UAE's seven emirates in 50 portraits of individuals.

Devoted to the esteemed legacy of Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum and published in the year of the UAE's Golden Jubilee, the book, titled, '50U', tells the story of the seven emirates in 50 portraits of individuals, vegetation and locations.

The book, launched in Alserkal Avenue in Dubai, is the brainchild of UAE businessman Yasser Bin Khediya.

Together with his daughters Roadha and Khawla, and Dutch graphic designer and specialist bookmaker Irma Boom, they’ve created a publication that celebrates the UAE’s inspirational journey to develop into a sought-after world vacation destination.