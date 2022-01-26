ABU DHABI: Dr. Farida Al Hosani, Official Spokesperson for the UAE Health Sector, said the UAE is a distinguished model of containing coronavirus (COVID-19) and its variants, thanks to the directives of its leadership.

During the UAE Government media briefing on the pandemic, she said the UAE has utilised artificial intelligence (AI) to analyse information and continue its proactive measures, which include performing extensive testing nationwide.

"The health sector is continuing its efforts to achieve community immunity, by providing vaccines to eligible categories," she added, noting 100 percent of the population have received the first dose of the vaccine while 93.73 percent are fully vaccinated.

She stressed that people's health and safety is a national priority, noting the UAE has been keen to provide vaccines and booster shots, to protect the population from the virus and its variants.

World Health Organisation (WHO) studies and research have proven those who have received COVID-19 booster shots are unlikely to get a severe infection, Dr. Al Hosani explained, urging members of the community to get the vaccine to achieve collective immunity.

She then pointed out the health sector is keen to raise the public's awareness about the pandemic and provide it with accurate and transparent information via official platforms.

"The medical sector is stressing the importance of the cooperation between all sectors and the public's adherence to adopted health protocols and precautionary measures," she said.

