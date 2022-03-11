Rumours about the deaths of Bollywood celebrities are common. The latest star to fall victim to such fake news seems to be none other than the much-loved Amitabh Bachchan, who has had photographs of his ‘body’ being taken away by relatives, go viral.

Such pictures have appeared on Facebook, Twitter and WhatsApp.

All is well with the Bollywood legend called Big B, however, who is an avid Twitter user and has been very active on the microblogging platform, promoting his new movie, Jhund.

The superstar, who is 79, portrays the role of Vijay Barse, a professor who encourages slum children and motivates them to set up a football team, in Jhund. The film was released earlier this month on March 4.

This isn't the first time fans have been concerned for Bachchan's health. On February 27, Big B tweeted: "T 4205 - heart pumping .. concerned .. and the hope...” Many fans feared the worst about his health.

Concerned fans replied to his tweet, wishing him well. Some tweeted their prayers and well wishes, while others asked him if everything was alright.

He later clarified on his blog: "So last night Tweet .. was the concern and heart-throbbing for the concern of our team Chelsea in the Finals and the R/U situation." The last referred to the Russia-Ukraine situation.

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).