Actor Sanjay Dutt is all praise for the resilience of Bollywood, which has over the past two years of the Covid crisis become “disciplined, careful and respectful of all precautions.”

In an interview with a newspaper, Dutt said that film shoots during this challenging time “have changed so much from what they used to be. A buzzing set with tons of people has now become disciplined, coordinated, careful and respectful of all the Covid conditions and precautions.”

And despite the delays and losses suffered during the pandemic, Bollywood is getting back on its feet once again, he said. “It’s actually very commendable how the industry has bounced back and found a way to get back on its feet despite the numerous challenges,” he said.

Dutt has three films due for release: Shamshera, KGF2 and Prithviraj. Shamshera features Ranbir Kapoor, Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay. The Yash Raj Films production is a period drama film set in the 1800s and chronicles the fight of a dacoit tribe against the British.

Dutt also spoke about the emergence of OTT as the audience has been exposed to its versatility. His films including Sadak 2, Torbaaz and Bhuj: The Pride of India have had OTT releases.

“I think the OTT platform is an undeniable force to reckon with,” said the actor. “While the West had embraced it much sooner, India saw a massive boom in the last two years and especially during the pandemic. “In many ways, it was the go-to platform for entertainment during Covid.”