Arabic is set to become one the official languages of FIFA. The UN marks December 18 as the World Arabic Language Day and in recognition of the importance of Arabic, which is spoken not only by the 450 million people that live in the more than 20 Arabic-speaking countries but also by millions of Arabs worldwide, and the conclusion of the inaugural FIFA Arab Cup, the President of FIFA is set to propose that Arabic becomes an official language of FIFA (Fédération Internationale de Football Association).

Currently, the four FIFA languages are English, French, German and Spanish.

Gianni Infantino will be presenting a proposal to make Arabic an official language in his organisation. His proposal stems from long-term discussions with stakeholders in Qatar and those across the MENA region, and coincides with the conclusion of the FIFA Arab Cup, which successfully brought together 23 national teams in a celebration of football and unity across the Middle East and Arab world, according to FIFA.