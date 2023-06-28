Tesla co-founder Elon Musk has been seen undergoing martial arts training, days after challenging Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg to a cage fight. The tech billionaire celebrates his 52nd birthday on Wednesday.

Podcaster and jiu-iitsu black belt Lex Fridman on Wednesday shared photos on Twitter from his “impromptu training session” with Elon Musk. Fridman said he was “extremely impressed” by the performance of the billionaire on the mat and stressed that the “world is served far better” if Musk and Zuckerberg train in martial arts, and not fight each other.

“I did an impromptu training session with Elon Musk for a few hours yesterday. I'm extremely impressed with his strength, power, and skill, on the feet and on the ground. It was epic. It's really inspiring to see Elon and Mark doing martial arts, but I think the world is served far better if they train in martial arts but not fight in the cage,” Lex Fridman said.

“That said, as Elon [Musk] says, the most entertaining outcome is the most likely... I'm there for them, no matter what,” he added.

On Sunday, Lex Fridman shared a video on Twitter where he was seen training jiu-jitsu, the Brazilian martial art, with Mark Zuckerberg. Fridman had said that he was looking forward to training with Elon Musk too.

“Here's a highlight video of Mark Zuckerberg and I training jiu-jitsu. I look forward to training with Elon Musk as well. It's inspiring to see both Elon and Mark taking on the martial arts journey,” Fridman tweeted.

Elon Musk, the world’s wealthiest person, had thrown a cage fight challenge at Mark Zuckerberg in a Twitter exchange with a user on June 21. Following this, the Meta CEO shared a screenshot of Musk’s tweet and wrote, “Send me location”. This elicited a response from Musk who replied in a tweet, “Vegas Octagon”.

