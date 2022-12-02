ABU DHABI - The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), in collaboration with the Emirates Post Group, has launched today, 2nd December, 2022, a range of limited-edition Experience Abu Dhabi postcards and post box kiosks as part of its new ‘From Abu Dhabi to the World’ initiative that aims to help residents and visitors share Abu Dhabi with the world and celebrate the holiday period.

Launching on the UAE’s 51st National Day, the postcards depict iconic attractions and landscapes from across the emirate, featuring the Experience Abu Dhabi logo.

Celebrating UAE National Day, Christmas, New Year and other festivities, the postcards encourage residents and tourists to greet their loved ones around the world and welcome them to discover the diverse range of experiences in Abu Dhabi that inspire, excite and restore.

The postcards are available for free and can be dispatched internationally at no cost through the dedicated Experience Abu Dhabi post-boxes located at eight pop-up sites, including Louvre Abu Dhabi, Yas Bay Waterfront, the Cultural Foundation, Al Qana, Mamsha Al Saadiyat, Hudayriat Island, Qasr Al Muwaiji and Al Ain Oasis—with more to be installed soon at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque and the MOTN Festival at the Abu Dhabi Corniche.