The United Arab Emirates will gradually lift restrictions imposed to check the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, as the number of infections and hospitalisations has gone down, the state news agency WAM reported on Wednesday.

Venues will be allowed to function at maximum capacity by mid-February, it said, citing the National Emergency Crisis Management Authority.

The oil-rich federation reported on Wednesday 1,538 new coronavirus infections and four deaths in the past 24 hours, according to WAM. The total numbers of COVID-related cases and deaths recorded in the country are respectively 862,514 and 2,273, it said.

The UAE has one of the world's highest vaccination rates.

