UAE - The Abu Dhabi Police has said that they will be conducting an exercise at Al Ain city on Monday, August 21.

The authority said that it will collaborate with other strategic partners to carry out the drill in the morning in Zakher area.

Authorities have urged members of the public not to approach the site and avoid taking pictures of the site.

The exercise aims to assess preparedness and improve the response.

