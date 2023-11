Colombian superstar Shakira arrived at a Barcelona courthouse on Monday to attend the first day of her trial for allegedly defrauding the Spanish state of 14.5 million euros ($15.7 million) on income earned between 2012 and 2014.

Wearing a pink suit and sunglasses, the 46-year-old entered the building just before 10:00 am (0900 GMT) without speaking to the throng of reporters who were waiting for her arrival, according to an AFP reporter at the scene.