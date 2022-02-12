The Administrative Court in Wadi Al-Dawasir will be fully transformed into a digital court, Saudi Arabia' Board of Grievances announced on Friday.



The transformation decision was issued by the Chairman of the Board of Grievances and President of the Administrative Judicial Council Sheikh Dr. Khalid Bin Mohammed Al-Yousef.



He said that starting from Feb.16, the court would run, conduct its business, receive all requests and provide its services remotely.



This transformation in the Wadi Al Dawasir Court is the first of its kind in the Kingdom, thus becoming the first digital administrative court in Saudi Arabia.



The transformation is being put into effect as a judicial step for integrated digital services, in addition to the Board of Grievances striving to move forward in keeping pace with what the wise leadership urges.



Additionally, the Board of Grievances seeks to implement the most important objectives of its strategic plan represented in the digital transformation, to come in line with the rapid development that the Kingdom is witnessing in the field of digitization of transactions and governance



Transforming the court completely into a digital court is also one of the most important decisions, due to the consequent enhancement of spending efficiency and provision of operational energies, as well as benefiting from human cadres with various digital tasks.



