RIYADH — The Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority (ZATCA) has announced reclassifying fines and penalties on the value added tax (VAT) related to field fines made due to taxpayers’ failure to commit to their tax duties and obligations.



As of Sunday, all field fines penalties start with notifying institutions first and raising the awareness of taxpayers without imposing any financial fines upon committing violations for the first time.



The financial fines are imposed only upon repeating the same violation with granting a grace period of up to three months of the date of the violation, so as to ensure rectifying the fine.



ZATCA said that non-field violations are not subject to the decision, such as tax evasion, failure of delay in referring tax statements, failure of delay in paying tax dues, and manipulating the filling of tax statements.



The authority called on all taxpayers to check on the simplified guideline related to the new classification of fines and penalties, which is available on its website, where the guideline highlights all violations and penalties after their re-classification.



When having any inquiries, ZATCA also called for contacting it through the unified call center 19993 that works round the clock all week long, or through the Twitter account @zatca_Care, email on info@zatca.gov.sa, or through instant conversations on zatca.gov.sa.

Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Read our full disclaimer policy here.

© Saudi Press Agency 2022