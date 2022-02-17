RIYADH — Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Education has revealed that the term-end examinations for all levels of schooling will be held in-person.



Ibtisam Al-Shehri, spokesperson for the ministry, confirmed to Okaz/Saudi Gazette that all students will sit exams in all basic subjects for the second semester offline and in-person.



As for students who are unable to sit the exams, whether due to sickness or other circumstances, their schools will reschedule their missed exams at the beginning of the next semester, Al-Shehri pointed out.



The final exams in for all educational levels have been scheduled to start on Sunday, the third of the Hijri month of Shaaban, Al-Shehri said, adding that the ministry circulated the decision to all education departments.



The spokesperson explained the mechanism for students to attend the final practical and oral exams will be divided into bubbles according to the operational models.



The exams will be conducted in one session only, Al-Shehri said, while confirming that exams for no more than two subjects will be on a single day.



Al-Sheri indicated that the practical and oral exams will take a place on Sunday, Rajab 26, which will a normal school day.