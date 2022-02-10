Designed with the highest technical specifications, the e-passport is the result of concerted efforts between the Ministry of Interior, the Ministry of Finance, and the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority, Saudi Press Agency said.

It is also part of the digital transformation process, which is one of the goals of the Kingdom's Vision 2030.

The new e-passport contains an electronic chip to raise the level of security protection for the passport holder's personal data and photos.

The passport can be verified and automatically read by smart gates at international airports, and its pages are decorated with the Kingdom’s most famous historic and cultural landmarks.

The Kingdom’s Minister of Interior Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Nayef inaugurated the passport during a visit to the General Directorate of Passports in Riyadh.