SHARJAH – H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Executive Council, chaired on Tuesday morning, the meeting of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Sharjah, in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Deputy Chairman of the Executive Council.

During its meeting, the council discussed a number of topics on its agenda on government issues that contribute to improving the government services to achieve the well-being of citizens and residents of Sharjah. The council issued a decision on the establishment and formation of the Organizational Structures Committee in the Emirate of Sharjah.

According to the decision, the committee will be established in the Emirate of Sharjah under the supervision of Sharjah Executive Council . The Organisational Structures Committee aims to study the general and detailed organizational structures of government departments and work on developing and reorganizing them to ensure the unification of good performance in all government departments in the Emirate. The decision stipulated that the Organizational Structures Committee is formed, headed by Eng. Omar Khalfan bin Huraimel Al Shamsi, Head of the Department of Human Resources, with the membership of the following: 1. Khaled Jassim Al Midfa, Chairman of the Commerce and Tourism Development Authority, member. 2. Waleed Ibrahim Al Sayegh, Director General of the Central Finance Department, member. 3. Asmaa Rashid bin Taliah, Secretary General of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Sharjah, member. 4. Counselor Issa Saif bin Handal, Director of the Legal Department of the Government of Sharjah, member. 5. Dr. Amna Salem Hamad Al Suwaidi, Head of Sessions Affairs Department in Sharjah Executive Council, rapporteur.

The decision also stipulated that the committee shall submit its reports, the results of its work, the difficulties it faces and the solutions it recommends to the Executive Council to take the appropriate decisions on them. The council reviewed the annual report of the Department of Civil Aviation, including its achievements and work during 2022.