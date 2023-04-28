PHOTO
UAE - Obtaining a driving licence in the UAE tops the list of priorities for most expats. While a majority of residents have to undergo several tests before being granted a license, there are a select few countries whose licence-holders are exempt from it and allowed to drive in the country.
The Ministry of Interior (MoI) offers a service that facilitates the exchange of driving licenses within the 'Markhoos' initiative. It grants visitors the right to drive with their national driving license or exchange it with a UAE license if they hold a residence permit.
According to a list posted on the MoI's website, licence-holders from these 43 countries are allowed to swap a driving licence from their home country for a UAE licence:
- Estonia
- Albania
- Portugal
- China
- Hungary
- Greece
- Ukraine
- Bulgaria
- Slovak
- Slovenia
- Serbia
- Cyprus
- Latvia
- Luxembourg
- Lithuania
- Malta
- Iceland
- Montenegro
- United State of America
- France
- Japan
- Belgium
- Switzerland
- Germany
- Italy
- Sweden
- Ireland
- Spain
- Norway
- New Zealand
- Romania
- Singapore
- Hong Kong
- Netherlands
- Denmark
- Austria
- Finland
- United Kingdom
- Turkey
- Canada
- Poland
- South Africa
- Australia
