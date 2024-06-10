H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, issued an Emiri Decree approving the working organisational structure of the Sharjah Finance Department (SFD).

The decree stipulates that the working organisational structure of SFD attached to the present decree shall be approved, whereas the Executive Council shall issue decisions including the following: the detailed organisational structure of SFD; decisions necessary to implement the present decree, including the approval of job descriptions of the functions of SFD organisational units, in accordance with its competencies; and the creation, merger, or cancellation of any organisational units affiliated with SFD included within the general organisational structure.