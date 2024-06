H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, issued an Emiri Decree on the adjournment of the first regular session of the eleventh legislative term of Sharjah Consultative Council (SCC).

The Decree states that the first regular session of the eleventh legislative term of the Sharjah Consultative Council shall be adjourned after the completion of the agenda of the session scheduled for Thursday, June 13, 2024.