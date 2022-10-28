RIYADH — Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman on Thursday sacked the President of King Abdulaziz University (KAU), Dr. Abdurrahman Al-Youbi, over corruption charges and referred him to investigation authorities, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported citing a royal order.



The royal decree stated that the decision was based on a report submitted by the Oversight and Anti-Corruption Authority (Nazaha) against Al-Youbi.



"Al-Youbi committed crimes that include exploiting his official powers for personal interest, embezzlement of university funds, money laundering and forgery," the royal order read.



The King issued an order appointing Prince Fahd bin Mohammed bin Saad as Governor of Al-Kharj in excellent rank.



In another order, Hisham bin Abdurrahman Al-Sheikh has been appointed as assistant to the President of the Human Rights Commission in excellent rank.



