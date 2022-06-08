RIYADH — The General Commission for Audiovisual Media has issued a circular banning non-Saudis from publishing advertisements on the social media.



The commission noted that the practice of posting ads on social media by those who do not have a license for it is a violation of Saudi Arabia’s Labor Law, as well as the rules for dealing with expatriates.



The commission issued the directive in line with the tasks entrusted to it as per the Kingdom’s Audiovisual Media Law to control violations with regard to advertising.



The commission monitored the violations of a number of non-Saudi advertisers, including expatriates and visitors on social media platforms.



When their data was verified, it was found that they had committed legal violations as they did not obtain commercial registrations or legal licenses and they are not working under any commercial entity. Also, they do not possess any foreign investment licenses.



The commission stated that it would issue, in coordination with the Ministry of Commerce, a circular addressed to commercial establishments directing them not to deal or advertise with non-Saudi advertisers, either residents and visitors, or advertise to them or invite them to events for marketing products, services and goods.



It emphasized that the contract for advertising for commercial establishments is only for those who work under a commercial entity and have license and legal documents authorizing them to practice commercial advertising on social media platforms.



“This comes within the framework of organizing advertising work in Saudi Arabia in accordance with the audiovisual media laws; the Electronic Commerce Law, and the relevant laws and regulations, including the Labor Law issued by Royal Decree No. M/51 dated Shaban 23, 1426, of which article 33 stipulates that “a non-Saudi may not practice work and may not be allowed to engage in it except after obtaining a license.”



The rules for dealing with expatriate violators of regulations, issued by Royal Decree No. (M/24) dated 12/5/1434, prevent the employee from working for his own account, and the Law for Combating Commercial Cover-up issued by Royal Decree No. (M/40) dated 1/1/1442 considers a non-Saudi practicing an economic activity for his own account without a license as a “crime” whose perpetrators are to be punished with penalties of up to 5 years of imprisonment and a fine of up to SR5 million.



The commission and the Ministry of Commerce affirmed that the laws and regulations that are in force in Saudi Arabia must be adhered to by all the people and entities.



It called to report about any violations via the media platform https://eservices.gcam.gov.sa or the unified number of the commission (920004242), and commercial violations via the unified call center of the Ministry of Commerce over the number (1900).

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).