KUWAIT - Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates will link their traffic violations' system as per a GCC ministerial meeting decision, Kuwait's Interior Minister confirmed on Tuesday.

The move will be the first step of many, aimed at uniting all security violations between the two neighbouring countries, Assistant Undersecretary for Traffic Affairs Maj Gen Jamal Al-Sayegh said in a ministry statement.

The announcement was made following talks between the Kuwaiti official and the UAE's visiting Interior Ministry Undersecretary Maj Gen Khalifa Harib.

