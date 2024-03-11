His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Dr. Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah said Sunday the efforts to improve the citizens' standards of living must be given precedence in the cooperation between government and the coming National Assembly (parliament).

"The government planned for cooperation with the outgoing parliament on this matter but unfortunately the parliament was dissolved for transgressing the Sovereign status, which is known to everybody," he said.

His Highness the Prime Minister made the press remarks after attending the graduation ceremony of the eighth and ninth batches of Saud N. Al-Sabah Kuwait Diplomatic Institute.

The government will pursue its efforts to improve the standards of living of the citizens materially and morally through enhancing their confidence that the state is serious in addressing all forms of corruption and crimes, he pointed out.

Regarding the material aspect, the government studied with the technical departments the plans for providing soft loans, and improving the benefits of pensioners in collaboration with the Public Institution for Social Security, His Highness the Prime Minister revealed.

The consultations resulted in positive attitude to regulation of soft loans that will benefit pensioners and ensure sustainability of sovereign funds, he said.

"We arrived at a conclusion that a draft legislation on this issue will be tabled to the upcoming National Assembly soon after being elected in the coming weeks," His Highness the Prime Minister added.

