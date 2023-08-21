Kuwait's Crown Prince Sheikh Mishaal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah has approved alterations to a number of laws as agreed on the joint government-parliament committee, the country's cabinet affairs minister said on Sunday.

These laws deal with health insurance for Kuwaiti retirees and changes to legislation pertaining the constitutional court, in addition to parliamentary electoral laws and the development of residential areas, noted Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for National Assembly Affairs Essa Al-Kanderi, on the Center For Government Communication (X) account.

