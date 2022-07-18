RIYADH — The General Directorate of Passports (Jawazat) called on all Saudi citizens wishing to travel outside the Kingdom to adhere to and abide by the laws and regulations of the countries they wish to travel to so as to ensure safety of their trip and stay. This is essential to avoid penalties that may prevent them from achieving the purpose of their travel, the Jawazat said in a statement issued on Saturday.



According to the statement, the minimum validity of the passport of Saudis should be more than three months for traveling to Arab countries. The validity of the passport of Saudis who intend to travel to non-Arab countries must be more than six months. As for citizens, who travel to other Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states, the validity of their national ID card must be more than three months, the Jawazat said while noting that the remaining period of the passport is calculated from the date of leaving the Kingdom.



The Jawazat urged citizens to safeguard their passports from damage or loss and not mortgage or misuse them. It called on to keep passports in designated and safe places, and to ensure that passports are registered with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs through the following link: https://services. mofa.gov.sa/Fanar/RegisterPassport/Index.



Meanwhile, the main branch of Jawazat in the Riyadh region has extended the official working hours for the delivery of passports of citizens, starting from Sunday to Thursday from 7:30 in the morning until 8 in the evening, during the summer vacation period.



The Jawazat said that this decision comes to facilitate all citizens wishing to benefit from the services of issuance and renewal of passport. It enables the citizens to complete the procedures through the Absher platform, with the need to book an appointment to receive the passport in person, or through the document delivery service provided by the Saudi Post “Subl” as per the national address previously registered in the system.

