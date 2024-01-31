ABU DHABI - The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) and the Department of Community Development (DCD) engaged in discussions aimed at enhancing cooperation schemes. The primary focus was on advancing community-based programmes for reintegrating inmates in penal and correctional facilities and released individuals.

This initiative aligns with the broader goal of implementing effective social welfare programmes to rehabilitate prisoners according to the highest standards and approved practices.

The meeting was held at ADJD's headquarters and was attended by Yousef Saeed Alabri, Undersecretary of the Judicial Department, Hamad Al Dhaheri, Undersecretary of the Department of Community Development, and a number of officials and stakeholders involved in care and rehabilitation programmes.

The meeting examined the prospects for cooperation and coordination between the ADJD and the DCD, in accordance with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Presidential Court and Chairman of ADJD, to consolidate partnerships in areas of common competence.

This collaborative effort aims to integrate various entities to continuously develop services system, enhancing the competitiveness of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

Topics addressed during the meeting included the activation of partnerships in developing family guidance and counseling programmes, fostering innovation in this domain, and ensuring sustained improvement and modernisation processes. The overarching goal is to provide comprehensive services to all beneficiaries of family care in Abu Dhabi, ultimately elevating the quality of family life while preserving stability and cohesion.

Additionally, the meeting underscored the importance of activating the general framework of the programme for community reintegration of inmates in penal and correctional institutions and those released from such facilities.

This initiative is part of broader social welfare programmes designed to rehabilitate prisoners according to best practices. It aligns with recent developments, including the transfer of the authority to manage penal and correctional facilities and juvenile institutions to ADJD as of 1st January 2024.