UAE - Ajman’s human resources department issued a circular to government entities on relaxing Covid-19 precautionary measures.

Wearing of masks has been made optional in all open and closed places in government institutions. A green pass on Al Hosn app is no longer required to enter government buildings in the emirate. The app will be used as a proof of vaccination and PCR test results inside and outside the country upon request.

The quarantine period for infected government employees is five days.

The circular has been issued in line with the announcement made by the UAE Government regarding easing Covid-19 protocols.

The UAE’s Ministry of Health and Prevention reported 220 cases of the Covid-19 on Friday, along with 222 recoveries and no deaths.

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).