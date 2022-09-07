DUBAI - The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) has introduced a WhatsApp business account for customers to get in touch and submit enquiries. The services will be available in English and Arabic, and customers can reach the ministry via the number 600590000.

The new channel, verified by Meta – owner of WhatsApp, offers employers, employees, domestic helpers and other categories to contact MoHRE in a seamless manner around the clock.

With the new service in place, MoHRE has become the first federal entity in the UAE to have a verified WhatsApp business account.

Users can view the law on labour relations in the private sector (UAE Labour Law) and its executive regulations, as well as the law on domestic helpers and other ministerial decrees that regulate work environment in the UAE. The service channel offers credible information in a way that protects the users’ data privacy.

MoHRE’s WhatsApp business account also allows customers to enquire about their application status – the most used service on MoHRE’s website, mobile app and call centre.

Aisha Belharfia, Assistant Under-Secretary for Labour Affairs at MoHRE, said, "The new WhatsApp service is the latest addition to the Tawasul Integrated System – a unified and secure technology -powered series of channels for effective communication with the ministry’s customers. It includes channels that utilise modern technologies and smart mobile apps to serve customers and empower the work environment in line with the government’s directives."

She pointed out plans to develop the ministry’s WhatsApp channel during the fourth quarter of 2022, including introduction of establishments’ statement report, which includes details on the establishments’ file at MoHRE, such as status of work permits and compliance to the Wages Protection System (WPS).

The Tawasul Integrated System includes multiple communication channels, including the call centre (600590000), online chat via MoHRE’s website, smart mobile app, the email ask@mohre.gov.ae, Tawasul platform at MoHRE’s offices, which offers video calls with customers and the website www.mohre.gov.ae.

In addition, customers may reach the ministry via social media on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube, with the same handle – @mohre_uae.