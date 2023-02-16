ABU DHABI - The General Pension and Social Security Authority (GPSSA) has said that the aim of inspection visits held in entities across the UAE is to correct inaccurate practices conducted by employers/entities unconsciously regarding registration and payment of contributions due from insured Emiratis, and to ensure they abide by all legal regulations as per the provisions of the pension and social security law.

GPSSA highlighted the significance of strengthening partnerships and communication with employers/entities in order to protect the rights of insured Emiratis and their families, with emphasis on registering with the authority as a first step to obtaining insurance benefits.

The issuance of violations and having to revert to legal measures is not a favoured solution as part of the ‘Your Commitment Protects You’ campaign launched by the GPSSA, but rather to raise further awareness and re-correct practices in order to avoid releasing warnings due to not fulfilling the registration and contribution requirements on behalf of an insured individual unconsciously.

The authority stated that judicial seizures grant an inspection officer the right to enter an employer’s building without prior notice in order to determine the nature of the procedures undertaken by the entity towards Emirati employees who are covered by the provisions of the pension and social security law.

During employer/entity visits, inspection officers have the right to view files and records related to the implementation of the provisions of the pension law and to verify the fact that Emirati employees within the organisation are registered within a month from the date of their employment, and made fully aware of their rights and obligations, as well as to ensure the employer/entity provides the GPSSA with the end-of-service files and documentations of their employees, no longer than a month from their service termination date.