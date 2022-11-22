India on Monday announced it would discontinue the self declaration of Covid-19 vaccination through its Air Suvidha portal from November 22.

The forms had to be filled in by international passengers arriving in India. Following revised Guidelines for International Arrivals issued by India’s Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, the Civil Aviation Ministry issued a notice, making the registration no longer be necessary.

The notice said: "In the light of sustained declining Covid-19 trajectory and significant advances being made in Covid-19 vaccination coverage both globally as well as in India, India’s Ministry of Health & Family Welfare has issued revised 'Guidelines for International Arrivals".

The ministry added that the rule could be reviewed if needed in view of the Covid situation.

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

