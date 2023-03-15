PHOTO
UAE: Authority announces new code of ethics for accountants, auditors
The adoption of the Code will be applicable to accountants and auditors of financial statements from December 31 onwards
March 15, 2023
Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.