H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member, Ruler of Sharjah, and President of the Sharjah Performing Arts Academy (SPAA), chaired the meeting of the Board of Trustees of the SPAA in the academy building in the University City in Sharjah.

At the beginning of the meeting, His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah welcomed the attendees from the members of the Board of Trustees, thanking them for their efforts and praising what they provided during the previous period, which witnessed the graduation of the first batch of academy students.

The board approved the strategic plan for the SPAA 2024-2029, which focuses on obtaining international accreditations and for the academy to be among the ranks of major artistic institutions around the world in terms of live and recorded performances. In addition to providing job opportunities for graduates after completing their studies and enabling students to be prepared for the labour market and enriching the artistic field with cadres and competencies.

The board approved the academy’s vision to be a specialised centre that brings together all performing arts and productions, in which students are trained and taught to the highest standards. In addition to preparing them to build a sustainable career path in global creative and cultural arts to include all the artistic aspects that the academy offers and focuses on.

The board also approved the budget of the SPAA for the current year, in addition to the appointment of Ahmed Mohammed Al Mazmi as head of the academy’s alumni association, and offering a Master of Fine Arts programme in the specialisations of directing, editing and acting.

During its meeting, the board reviewed the follow-up report of the students of the first batch of SPAA graduates, 85 percent of whom were able to obtain job opportunities and enter the labour market.

The meeting saw the presence Sheikha Hoor bint Sultan Al Qasimi, President of the Sharjah Art Foundation and Deputy Chairperson of the Board of Trustees, and a number of officials