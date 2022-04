Riyadh: Saudi Food and Drug Authority (SFDA) has decided to lift the temporary ban imposed on the import of poultry meat, table eggs, and their derivatives from Central Denmark Region in Denmark.

SFDA explained that the decision was based on its follow-up to international reports related to food safety in the world, and reports issued by the World Organization for Animal Health (OIE) indicating that the highly pathogenic avian influenza does not exist in that region.