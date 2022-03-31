Riyadh -- The Saudi Food and Drug Authority (SFDA) has lifted the temporary ban imposed on the import of poultry and its fresh, chilled and frozen products from the Kingdom of Thailand, and kept the temporary ban on eggs and their products continuing.



SFDA’s decision to lift the temporary ban came after reviewing the immediate notification reports issued by the World Organization for Animal Health (OIE) stating that there had been no new outbreaks of the Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) in Thailand during the past four years. Moreover, a visit by the SFDA’s technical team to Thailand has been made and they recommended to lift the temporary ban imposed on the import of poultry and its products.



SFDA had previously issued Resolution No. (7-7-1428), dated 7/25/1429 H (28/7/2008), imposing a temporary ban on the import of poultry, eggs, and their products due to the emergence and outbreak of HPAI in Thailand.