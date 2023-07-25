RIYADH — The Shaml Initiative of the Ministry of Justice (MoJ) has continued to protect the rights and well-being of children involved in custody and visitation disputes.



“The initiative helps parents meet their children in a family-friendly environment, where trained staff offer social and psychological support,” the MoJ said.



“The initiative also works with other public and non-profit organizations to provide integrated services to the families.”



The Shaml Initiative serves more than 50,000 beneficiaries annually across the Kingdom, ensuring the safety and privacy of the children and their parents.



The initiative is part of the MoJ’s strategic goals to enhance the quality and efficiency of judicial services in the Kingdom.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).