RIYADH — The Board of Directors of the Public Transport Authority (PTA) has approved the formation of a committee to examine violations of the Postal Law.



The committee will carry out studies about 77 violations identified by the authority by classifying violations and determining penalties for those violating the executive regulations of the Postal Law.



The law aims to achieve governance and strengthen the principle of justice and independence in the postal sector in the Kingdom. The objective of the committee’s formation is to achieve governance and strengthen the principle of justice and independence in the postal sector in the Kingdom. It is in line with activating the role of PTA in exercising its competencies covered by its oversight and supervision of the quality and efficiency of land, sea and rail transport activities.



The committee would take measures against violators of the Postal Law, its executive regulations, or licensing procedures, and will impose penalties contained in the Postal Law. The penalties include a financial fine not exceeding SR5 million, as well as stopping the service that is subject to the violation and suspend the license, or part of it, or prevent its renewal for a period not exceeding three years.



The schedule of violations and penalties for the same were issued according to the decision of the Board of Directors of PTA on March 22. It includes the classification of all violations, and the minimum and maximum value of the fine for each violation, and the committee may, according to its discretion, refer any violation involving an act or procedure punishable by the law to the authority. The committee enjoys complete independence in its work and decision-making.



The authority indicated that the Postal Law stipulates the necessity and importance of preserving the rights of service beneficiaries and the service provider. It is permissible to complain about the committee’s decisions before the Board of Grievances.

