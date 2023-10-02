RIYADH — The Global Center for Combating Extremist Ideology (Etidal) and the Telegram platform have successfully managed to remove 10,565,178 content and closed 2,069 channels used to spread and promote extremist content, during the third quarter of 2023.



This comes as a continuation of their efforts to combat propaganda activities of extremist organizations.



The observed and removed extremist contents and channels belong to three terrorist organizations (ISIS — Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham — Al-Qaeda).



The Q3 recorded that the terrorist organization “ISIS” topped the list in publishing 4,621,916 extremist content through 997 channels, followed by the terrorist “Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham” by publishing 3,888,863 contents in 503 channels.



As for the terrorist organization “Al-Qaeda”, it has topped the list in the number of publications with 2,054,399 contents across 569 channels.



The terrorist organization “ISIS” was the most active among the three observed organizations, publishing 1,344,482 extremist content in one day, on Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023.



While the terrorist organization “Al-Qaeda” recorded the highest number in creating 43 channels in one day, and that was on Aug. 16, 2023.



Since the start of joint collaboration between Etidal and Telegram platform from February 2022 until September 2023, the number of removed extremist content reached 38,799,157 and 12,287 extremist channels were closed.

