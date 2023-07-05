Riyadh: The Ministry of Commerce announced the recall of 4,262 Isuzu D-MAX 2023 model vehicles for a possible water leakage in the electro-hydraulic control unit (EHCU) that could lead to short circuit and danger of vehicles catching fire.



The ministry called on users of these vehicles to verify the coverage of the vehicle's chassis number with the recall campaign through the site of the defective products call center Recalls.sa, and to call Al-Issa International Automotive on the toll free number 8001243222, Yemeni Industrial and Automotive Company on the toll free number 8001240283, and the Bakhashab Brothers Holding Company on the toll free number 8002444407 to carry out the necessary repairs free of charge.