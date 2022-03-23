MAKKAH — The Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Call and Guidance issued on Tuesday a series of regulations and guidelines for non-governmental societies and organizations that are under the ministry’s technical supervision with regard to implementing iftar meal projects during the holy month of Ramadan.



The ministry stated that organizations planning to hold iftar parties are obliged to submit applications for approval and obtain permits from the ministry.



The ministry further noted that organizations and institutions should coordinate with the imam of the respective mosques.



Private societies and associations as well as individuals who are holding iftar parties must adhere to the set of standard guidelines and regulations approved by the ministry and they should not be extravagant and wasteful while distributing iftar meals.



The orders and instructions regulating the collection of donations in cash issued by the competent authorities must be adhered to, the ministry emphasized while noting that it is also mandatory for the organizations to exhibit revenues and expenditures outlined in their budget, prepared by a certified chartered accountant.



Organizations that are wishing to hold dawa programs on the sidelines of the iftar project must apply for a license to hold the program. They are also obliged to secure meals from the shops licensed by the municipality. If they receive donations of iftar meals in kind, they have to collect them from approved stores.



The ministry stressed that organizations that plan to hold iftar parties after setting up Ramadan tents must abide by the specifications and standards approved for tents by the concerned authorities. Additionally, they must get permits from the Civil Defense to set up iftar camps and adhere to the instructions and procedures issued by the ministry and the competent authorities to tackle emergency conditions.



“These regulations and guidelines will also be applicable to societies and associations that are not under the technical supervision of the ministry if they want to hold iftar meal projects in mosques in various regions of the Kingdom,” the ministry added.



