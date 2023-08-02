JEDDAH — The Saudi Council of Health Insurance has issued directive under which each individual beneficiary can avail of only one basic health insurance coverage effective from Tuesday, Aug. 1.



The council has prevented one individual from obtaining more than one basic health insurance coverage. In a letter sent to the Federation of Saudi Chambers, the council clarified that obtaining two or more insurance coverages for a worker or his dependent whether from one or more insurance companies will be suspended effective from Aug. 1.



The renewal of insurance documents and other processes will be carried out accordingly, the council has revealed.

