



RIYADH — The International Anti-Corruption Academy (IACA) elected Saudi Arabia, represented by the Oversight and Anti-Corruption Authority, to be an active member of the Academy’s Board of Governors for three years.



This election came after the prominent local and international efforts made by the Kingdom in the field of protecting integrity and combating corruption, as well as its continuous cooperation with related regional and international bodies and organizations, the latest of which was the Riyadh Initiative (GlobE), announced during its presidency of the G20, and in line with the Kingdom’s vision 2030 and the United Nations Convention against Corruption (UNCAC).



Dr. Shakir Alsaleh, head of the Promotion Integrity Department at the Oversight and Anti-Corruption Authority will represent the Kingdom in IACA's Board of Governors.



It is worth noting that the Kingdom ratified the International Anti-Corruption Academy Agreement (IACA) in 2013. The Oversight and Anti-Corruption Authority (Nazaha) represents the Kingdom in the Academy’s meetings and conferences, and is the Kingdom’s official point of contact.

