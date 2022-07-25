RIYADH — Any facility that employs illegal expats or enables its workers to work for others or for their own account would be subject to several penalties, the Public Prosecution warned.



The Public Prosecution's statements came during its renewal of warning to the violating facilities.



It has explained that the penalties for violating establishments include a fine of up to SR10,000, in addition to a ban on recruitment for a period of up to 5 years, as well as defamation of the facility.



The Public Prosecution added that the penalties also include imprisonment for up to one year for the managing director, noting that he will be deported from Saudi Arabia if he is an expatriate.



The Public Prosecution also called on everyone to report violators of the residency, work and border security regulations in case they detect any of this regard by calling the numbers of: 911 in the regions of Makkah and Riyadh, and 999 in the rest of Saudi Arabia's regions.

