KUWAIT - The Interior Ministry announced Saturday introducing the biometric technology at all border crossing points as part of its strategy to use the latest technologies for improving border and state security.

In a press statement, the ministry clarified that all arrivals, nationals or expatriates, who are over 18 years of age would subject to biometric scanning before entering the country.

This includes fingerprints, face recognition and eye scanning, it pointed out, adding that the new technology would be applied on entrants only.

The ministry said it opened four centers in Al-Jahra, Ali Sabah Al-Salem, Gharb Mishref and Farwaniya for travelers who want to register their biometric data before traveling.

All KUNA right are reserved © 2022. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).