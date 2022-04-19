With the rekindling of diplomatic relations between Lebanon and Gulf countries, including Kuwait; the Ministry of Interior is planning to issue visas to the Lebanese community after a five-month hiatus, reports Al-Qabas daily quoting sources from the security sector. Sources pointed out that the return of Kuwaiti Ambassador Abdel-Al Al-Qena’i to Lebanon as well as the ambassador of Saudi Arabia indicates the end of the crisis, which emerged due to the statements of former Lebanese Minister of Information George Qardahi about the war in Yemen. Sources added the residency affairs departments in the six governorates are fully prepared to receive visa applications from the Lebanese community whenever a decision is taken to resume the issuance of visas for the Lebanese, in view of the positive developments in the Gulf-Lebanese crisis.

Sources hinted that the first stage includes the issuance of commercial and government visas to the Lebanese, followed by work visas, and then family and tourist visas.

Meanwhile, the parliamentary Interior and Defense Affairs Committee approved the proposal of National Assembly Secretary Farz Al-Daihani to issue visas for new domestic workers, as long as the regulations of the Health Ministry are strictly implemented, reports Al-Anba daily.

The daily obtained a copy of the committee’s report on the proposal; stating that the approval of the proposal is necessary due to the urgent need of Kuwaiti families for domestic workers, especially since many families have members who have disabilities and the elderly. In addition, most parents are working so their need for domestic workers is urgent.

Since the government has allowed the entry of all expatriate workers — domestic or private sector workers — who got stranded in various countries due to the Corona pandemic, visas for new domestic workers should be issued provided the health regulations are strictly implemented.

