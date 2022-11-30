KUWAIT - The National Assembly approved on Wednesday the decree law No. (5) for year 2022, with amendments regarding provision of the parliamentary elections law, approving voting in these elections upon the addresses on the civil identification.

The result of the voting on the decree during the complementary session came with the approval of 53 members, and the disapproval of three members of the total attendance of 56 members.

The Parliament also discussed the report of interior and defense affairs parliamentary committee regarding decree law No. (5) for the year 2022 amending some provisions of Law No. (35) for the year 1962 on elections for members of the National Assembly.

Regarding the explanatory note for the decree, the basic rights of the society requires the parliament to express transparently the nation's will which is the source of all authorities and the voter can choose the parliament's member with his (her) free will, free from falsehood and fraud.

This will allow the member to be the true expression of the will of the voters who are actually and permanently residing in the constituency.

Back in August 18, the aforementioned decree law was mentioned in the official Gazette "Kuwait today".

The recent parliamentary elections in its 17 legislative term was held upon this decree.

Meanwhile, the National Assembly approved the bill 6/2022 re-defining the electoral constituencies for the parliament membership, including some nearby regions.

Up to 53 members of the parliament voted in favored of the bill -- out of the total number of the legislators, 55.

The MPs discussed a report prepared by the parliamentary committee of interior and defense affairs for re-setting the electoral constituencies.

Accordingly, the first constituency will be merged with Anjavah, the second with Industrial Shuwaikh, the Health Zone, Shuwaikh Al-Nahda, Northwest Sulaibikhat and Jaber Al-Ahmad City.

The fourth constituency will be incorporated with West Abdullah Al-Mubarak, South Abdullah Al-Mubarak, Al-Ayoun, Al-Naeem, Al-Naseem, Al-Gasr, Taimaa and Al-Waha. The fifth with Abu Ftairah, Al-Masayel, Abulhasaniyha, Sabah Al-Ahmad City and the residential Al-Khairan district.

A clarification memo noted that the amendments were needed due to construction of new residential areas that became well populated with residents eligible to enjoy the franchise. These citizens had not been able to register for previous elections because their regions were not listed.

On August 18, the relevant bill was issued and published by the official Gazette and the parliamentary elections for the 17th legislative term had been held accordingly.

National Assembly Speaker Ahmad Al-Saadoun inaugurated earlier on Wednesday the scheduled complementary session to pursue examining the legislative term inaugural Amiri Speech and naming committees' members.

The session kicked off with the legislators reviewing the Amiri Speech that had marked opening National Assembly's 17 legislative term, industrial plots' distribution and food issues.

Also on the table, a proposal to form a panel for probing the contracts to purchase the warplanes, Caracal and Eurofighters, and the issue of depriving citizens of the draw for military enrolment.

Moreover, they will tackle bills and proposed laws concerning several departments' budgets, amendments of the electoral law and replacing the term domestic worker with maid. Furthermore, the agenda includes various other bills and Audit Bureau's reports.

Today's session follows yesterday's meeting during which the minister of public works was grilled over purported irregularities and the session ended without no-confidence voting.

