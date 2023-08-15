KUWAIT - The Cabinet on Monday approved a ministerial proposal to pay monthly social allowance and children allowance to Kuwaiti owners of micro-enterprises.

The Cabinet approved granting monthly social allowance and children's allowance to Kuwaiti owners of micro-enterprises and businesses of a special nature, announced Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs and Minister of State for National Assembly Affairs Issa Al-Kandari in a statement.

The decision was taken by the Cabinet, chaired by His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmed Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, in its weekly meeting held at Seif Palace earlier today.

The step was taken upon a proposal presented by First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Talal Khaled Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah and in line with the decision of the Minister of Commerce and Industry and Minister of State for Youth Affairs Muhammad Othman Al-Aiban in this regard.

The move aims to improve the business environment in Kuwait, encourages young nationals to have their own micro-enterprises and practice activities of a special nature.

It also aims to cut the financial burdens on the state budget through reducing the number of applicants for employment in state agencies.

The Cabinet also reviewed a number of reports submitted by the Head of the Government Performance Follow-up Agency Sheikh Ahmad Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah and a number of the agency's officials.

The reports included a report on the agency's performance for the year 2022 regarding following up the enforcement of ministerial decisions and the implementation of government projects as well as the public opinion poll conducted by the agency to improve the quality of services provided by some government agencies.

The ministers also studied the agency's report on the State Audit Bureau's report on the implementation of the state budget for the fiscal year 2022-2023, and its recommendations for ministries and government agencies to upgrade performance and address shortcomings.

The Cabinet assigned all ministries and government agencies to work on addressing the observations and implementing the recommendations contained in the SAB report to improve the level of government performance.

It reviewed a report on the measures taken by the agency, in coordination with the concerned authorities, to find solutions to the sewage and rainwater problem in the residential city of Sabah Al-Ahmad and following up the measures taken to address the environmental problems caused by the accumulation of large quantities of polluted water in the city.

The report included the most important observations and recommendations in this regard.

The Cabinet also touched upon a report on the follow-up of the work entrusted to the relevant government agencies to address the deficiencies in the Darwazat Al-Abd Al-Razzaq Tunnel as soon as possible.

It studied a report on the legal, legislative, technical and procedural measures to speed up and reduce paper work of the state agencies' contracting, as well as the recommendations to accelerate execution of state projects in line with the government development and entertainment plan.

The Cabinet praised the tireless efforts made by the Head of the Governmental Performance Follow-up Agency Sheikh Ahmad Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah and all employees of the agency for preparing these reports and presenting recommendations to accelerate execution pace in the state projects and improve services provided by the state.

