DUBAI - The Dubai Police General Command has issued an advisory urging motorists to ensure their vehicles are well-maintained and all damaged parts are repaired, especially during the increasing heat of the summer season and people travelling by road.

Colonel Jumaa Salem bin Suwaidan, Acting Director of the General Directorate of Traffic at Dubai Police, urged motorists to carry out regular check-ups on their vehicles and adhere to the traffic laws and regulations while driving temperature goes up by the day.

"In summer, vehicle fires increase significantly, resulting in human losses and material damage to the vehicle. "This is avoided by ensuring regular vehicle maintenance and replacing damaged parts with new ones, especially those related to the engine and electric wiring," Col. Bin Suwaidan explained.

"It is essential to ensure vehicles are well maintained at trustworthy agencies and body shops, as neglecting vehicle maintenance and resorting to unreliable repair shops is one of the most important reasons that lead to breakdown and vehicle fires," he added.

The Acting Director of Dubai Traffic Police confirmed that during the first half of the current year (2022), the General Directorate issued 2,166 violations related to defective tyres and 2,215 violations related to driving a vehicle that does not meet the safety requirements and 1,704 fines for driving an unserviceable vehicle.