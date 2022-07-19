UAE - Golden Visa holders in Dubai can now get the Esaad privilege card that offers a host of exclusive discounts. The discount card issued by the Dubai Police will be given free of charge to holders of five- and 10-year long-term residency.

So far, 65,000 people in Dubai have been granted the Golden Visa since its launch.

Mona Mohammed Al Amri, head of the Esaad Card Committee at Dubai Police, said the card will be shared with Golden Visa holders via a text message (SMS), outlining the necessary details.

The categories of Golden Visa holders that will receive the card are: Investors in public investment funds; real estate investors; entrepreneurs; people with specialised talents; and researchers in science and knowledge such as scientists, doctors, specialists and inventors; and creative individuals in culture and art. They will also include executive directors, specialised academics, professional sportspeople, PhD degree holders specialising in engineering or science, humanitarian aid workers, and outstanding university and high-school graduates.

The Esaad card is a loyalty programme launched in 2018 by the Dubai Police. It provides extensive benefits and discounts across several sectors, including healthcare, education, hospitality, entertainment, real estate, and restaurants, among others. Offers are available for cardholders at 7,237 brands and businesses within the UAE and across 92 countries worldwide.

Abdulla Mohammed Al Basti, secretary-general of The Executive Council of Dubai, said: “This initiative supports the leadership’s vision to make Dubai the world’s best city to live in. It also aligns with their directives to provide Golden residency holders with a range of incentives in addition to the stability that the long-term visa offers. The stability and incentives will, in turn, encourage holders of the Golden Visa to continue contributing to Dubai’s wider economy. They will also help the city attract fresh and exceptional talent from across the world.”

Lieutenant-General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, commander-in-chief of the Dubai Police, said long-term Golden Visas for select categories of residents offer them and their families the stability to succeed in an “empowering environment”.

Helal Saeed Almarri, director-general of Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism, said: “In addition to benefitting from Dubai’s advanced infrastructure, state-of-the-art services, and a unique modern lifestyle, Golden Visa holders will now enjoy attractive and exclusive benefits through their Esaad cards, including a host of discounts on a wide range of services, products, attractions, and experiences.”

