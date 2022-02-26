UAE - The wearing of face masks in open space has been made optional in the UAE, the National Authority for Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management (NCEMA) announced Friday. However, masks will continue to remain mandatory in closed areas. The new rules are effective March 1.

Close contacts of Covid-19 patients are also not required to undergo quarantine. Instead, they must undergo two PCR tests five days apart, the NCEMA has stated.

Isolation protocols for infected individuals will continue as previously announced. In most Emirates, individuals tested positive for Covid-19 must undergo a minimum of ten days isolation, NCEMA has said.

The sweeping reforms comes in line with UAE’s strategy to create a balance between public health and various vital sectors and support the nation’s efforts to achieve sustainable recovery.

Different Emirates have also been given the flexibility in defining their own quarantine regulations, including the adherence to physical distancing.

The authority also approved the return of the time interval between the call to prayer and the iqaamah to its pre-pandemic era, in addition to the return of the Qur’an to mosques in a limited number and on the condition of sterilization after each prayer. The distance of one meter between worshipers in mosques and places of worship will also be maintained.

